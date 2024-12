PAUL GAUSMAN TO RETIRE AS LINCOLN, NEBRASKA SCHOOL SUPT.

ON FRIDAY, LINCOLN PUBLIC SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT PAUL GAUSMAN ANNOUNCED IN A LETTER TO STAFF, FAMILIES AND THE COMMUNITY A TRANSITION PLAN FOR HIS RETIREMENT AS SUPERINTENDENT AT THE END OF DECEMBER.

THE LINCOLN BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL VOTE ON THE TRANSITION PLAN IN THE CONSENT AGENDA AT A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY.

DR. GAUSMAN JOINED LINCOLN PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN JULY OF 2022, AFTER SERVING AS SIOUX CITY’S SUPERINTENDENT SINCE 2014.

HE STATED IN HIS LETTER THAT HE WILL RETIRE FROM THE LINCOLN SUPERINTENDENCY AT THE END OF THIS CALENDAR YEAR AND FROM LINCOLN PUBLIC SCHOOLS AT THE END OF JUNE OF 2025.

GAUSMAN ALSO SAID IN HIS LETTER THAT WHILE 20 YEARS IN THE PUBLIC EYE AS A SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS HAS BEEN VASTLY REWARDING, IT IS TIME TO EXPLORE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES.

HE WILL RETIRE FROM HIS SUPERINTENDENT DUTIES ON DECEMBER.27TH, AND WORK WITH DISTRICT LEADERSHIP AND THE BOARD AS A SUPERINTENDENT EMERITUS UNTIL THE END OF JUNE 2025.

