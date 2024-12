WATERTOWN MAN FACING CHARGES IN YANKTON SD SHOOTING

SOUTH DAKOTA’S DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING THE INVESTIGATION OF AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING THURSDAY NIGHT AT YANKTON HIGH SCHOOL’S PARKING LOT.

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY AND YANKTON COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY-ELECT TYLER LARSEN SAY A WATERTOWN MAN FACES CHARGES STEMMING FROM THE INCIDENT.

40-YEAR-OLD ANDREW JONDAHL IS HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING INJURED IN THE SHOOTING. NO ONE ELSE WAS INJURED.

THE YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS ASSISTING IN THE INVESTIGATION AND THE YANKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS COOPERATING WITH THE INVESTIGATION.

YANKTON SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY A WRESTLING MEET INVOLVING YANKTON, WATERTOWN AND THE BERESFORD-ALCESTER-HUDSON SCHOOL DISTRICT TEAMS HAD JUST CONCLUDED INSIDE THE SCHOOL.

SCHOOL OFFICIALS SECURED THE FACILITY AND RELOCATED PEOPLE WHO WERE IN THE GYM. STUDENTS, STAFF AND THOSE ATTENDING THE WRESTLING EVENT WERE TAKEN TO THE THEATER TO PROVIDE A MORE SECURE AND SAFE LOCATION.

THERE WAS NO DIRECT INVOLVEMENT OF ANY STUDENTS, STAFF OR COMMUNITY MEMBERS WITH THE SPECIFIC INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED IN THE PARKING LOT.

CLASSES WERE HELD AS NORMAL ON FRIDAY.