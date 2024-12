GOODWILL PREPARES FOR ANNUAL SHOE PARTY

SIOUX CITY’S GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS IS HOSTING THEIR ANNUAL SHOE PARTY ON SATURDAY FROM 9AM-1PM AT THE GOODWILL SUPPORT CENTER LOCATED AT 3100 WEST 4TH STREET.

GOODWILL’S JACOB HELLER AND OTHER STAFF SPENT FRIDAY SETTING UP TO DISTRIBUTE A BRAND-NEW PAIR OF SHOES AND SOCKS AS WELL AS A NEW WARM HAT AND GLOVES TO ATTENDEES:

SHOEPARTY1 OC…..A GOOD FEELING. :22

HELLER SAYS ALL OF THE RECIPIENTS HAVE PRE-REGISTERED OVER THE PAST FEW WEEKS FOR THE NEW SHOES AND OTHER ITEMS:

SHOEPARTY2 OC……..ENOUGH SHOES FOR THEM. :11

DURING THE PARTY, VOLUNTEERS, SOME WHO HAVE HELPED FOR YEARS, HELP DISTRIBUTE THE SUPPLIES, PAID FOR IN PART BY GENEROUS COMMUNITY DONATIONS:

SHOEPARTY3 OC……….AT THE SHOE PARTY. :29

GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS HOLDS SHOE PARTIES IN 18 CITIES THROUGHOUT ITS FOUR-STATE TERRITORY EVERY DECEMBER.

THE ANNUAL EVENT WAS FIRST STARTED IN SIOUX CITY IN 1941 BY THE LATE JOHN PERRY HANTLA.