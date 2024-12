BRINGING YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE HOME MAY BE CHALLENGING

MANY OF YOU WILL HEAD OUT TO A CHRISTMAS TREE FARM THIS WEEKEND, AND WHILE FINDING THE PERFECT TREE MAY SEEM LIKE THE HARD PART, JUST GETTING IT HOME SAFELY CAN BE THE REAL CHALLENGE.

BRIAN ORTNER OF TRIPLE-A-IOWA SAYS A TALL TREE CAN BE JUST AS CHALLENGING TO TRANSPORT AS FURNITURE OR LARGE APPLIANCES.

PLANNING AHEAD FOR THE JOB, HE SAYS, IS A BIG PLUS.

HE SUGGESTS USING A LARGE TARP OR A BIG BLANKET TO WRAP THE TREE UP BEFORE YOU TRY TO SECURE IT TO THE ROOF OF YOUR VEHICLE.

GIVEN HOW THE BRANCHES WILL CATCH THE WIND ONE WAY AND NOT THE OTHER, ORTNER SAYS TO PLACE THE TREE ON THE ROOF RACK OR IN THE BED OF THE TRUCK WITH THE TRUNK END FACING FORWARD, AND MAKE CERTAIN IT’S SECURE.

GIVE THE TREE A “TUG TEST” FROM VARIOUS ANGLES TO MAKE SURE IT’S NOT GOING TO FLY OFF AND CAUSE A CRASH.

ORTNER ALSO SUGGESTS YOU DRIVE SLOWLY AND TAKE BACK ROADS IF POSSIBLE, AS HIGHER SPEEDS CAN CREATE SIGNIFICANT AIRFLOW THAT CAN DAMAGE YOUR TREE OR CHALLENGE EVEN THE BEST TIE-DOWN METHODS.

