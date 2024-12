WESTSIDE HOUSE FIRE RULED INTENTIONALLY SET

INVESTIGATORS SAY A FIRE THAT DAMAGED A VACANT HOUSE THURSDAY ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE WAS DELIBERATELY SET.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO THE FIRE IN THE 1500 BLOCK OF WEST 14TH STREET AROUND 11;30 A.M. AFTER A NEIGHBOR CALLED IT IN.

NOBODY WAS FOUND INSIDE AND FIRE OFFICIALS SAY THE HOUSE HAD BEEN VACANT FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS AND HAD NO GAS OR ELECTRICITY SUPPLIED TO IT.

THE DAMAGE WAS ENOUGH TO CAUSE THE HOME TO BE RED TAGGED.

ANYONE WHO MAY HAVE WITNESSED SOMEONE AROUND OR INSIDE THE STRUCTURE IS ASKED TO CONTACT SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE.