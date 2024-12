PEIRCE MANSION TO HOST HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

THE HISTORIC PEIRCE MANSION WILL BE OPEN FOR PUBLIC VIEWING THIS SUNDAY FOR ITS ANNUAL HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE.

CONNIE MACFARLANE OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM SAYS THE MANSION WILL HAVE FREE ENTERTAINMENT AND REFRESHMENTS FOR THOSE COMING TO SEE THE HOUSE THAT WAS BUILT IN 1893 BY JOHN PEIRCE:

THE VICTORIAN-ERA MANSION WAS RESTORED TO ITS FORMER GLORY AFTER THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM MOVED DOWNTOWN IN 2011, AND MACFARLANE SAYS EACH ROOM AND FLOOR IS DECORATED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE FOR THE HOLIDAYS:

SHE SAYS THE PEIRCE MANSION IS ALSO MADE AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC RENTAL TO HOST SPECIAL OCCASIONS AND EVENTS THROUGH THE PUBLIC MUSEUM:

THE MANSION IS LOCATED AT 2901 JACKSON STREET AND THIS SUNDAY’S OPEN HOUSE TAKES PLACE FROM 1 TO 4 P.M.

IT SERVED AS THE SITE OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM FROM 1961 TO 2011 AND IS LISTED ON THE NATIONAL REGISTER OF HISTORIC PLACES.