FEENSTRA PUSHES FOR 185TH AIR GUARD RUNWAY FUNDING

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAS SENT A LETTER TO ACTING DIRECTOR OF THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD, MAJOR GENERAL DUKE PIRAK, AND SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD AUSTIN REQUESTING THAT ONGOING RUNWAY AND RAMP PROJECTS AT THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY BE INCLUDED IN THE FUTURE YEARS DEFENSE PROGRAM.

HOUSE AND SENATE MEMBERS REPRESENTING THE TRI-STATE AREA ALL COSIGNED THE LETTER, INCLUDING ALL SIX MEMBERS OF IOWA’S CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION.

FEENSTRA SAYS “THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IS CRITICAL TO OUR ECONOMY, OUR REGION, AND OUR NATIONAL SECURITY”.

NEARLY 900 AIRMEN WORK IN THE LOCAL AIR GUARD, WHERE THE KC-135 REFUELING TANKERS ARE HOUSED AT THE BASE.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO