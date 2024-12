POOL PLAY BEGINS AT NAIA VOLLEYBALL NATIONAL TOURNEY

POOL PLAY BEGAN WEDNESDAY MORNING IN THE 2024 NAIA NATIONAL WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT IN SIOUX CITY.

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA SAYS THERE ARE LOCAL AREA TEAMS FROM THE GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE THAT WILL ATTRACT FANS TO THE CITY EVENTS CENTER:

WESTRA SAYS THERE IS ANOTHER NEBRASKA TEAM THAT SHOULD BRING FANS UP FOR THE TOURNAMENT:

BELLEVUE SWEPT MARIAN, INDIANA IN THREE STRAIGHT SETS IN THEIR OPENING POOL PLAY WEDNESDAY.

TOP SEEDED NORTHWESTERN DEFEATED WILLIAM CAREY OF MISSISSIPPI IN THEIR POOL, 3 SETS TO 1, AFTER THE CRUSADERS PUT A SCARE INTO THE RED RAIDERS BY WINNING THE FIRST SET 25-23.

Photo courtesy NAIA