FEENSTRA WANTS MISSOURI RIVER NAVIGATION AIDS LEFT IN PLACE

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAS SENT A LETTER TO U.S. COAST GUARD CAPTAIN ANDREW BENDER URGING THE COAST GUARD TO RECONSIDER ITS DECISION TO REMOVE 36 AIDS TO NAVIGATION ON THE MISSOURI RIVER NORTH OF BLENCOE, IOWA AND TO CONTINUE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS IN THE RIVER.

FEENSTRA SAYS IOWA FARMERS, BUSINESSES, AND MANUFACTURERS RELY ON THE MISSOURI RIVER TO SHIP THEIR GOODS AND SERVE THEIR CUSTOMERS.

HE SAYS THE U.S. COAST GUARD’S DECISION TO REMOVE THE 36 NAVIGATION AIDS ON THE RIVER THREATENS OUR REGION’S ECONOMIC VITALITY AND CUTS OFF TRADE ALONG THIS IMPORTANT WATERWAY,”

EIGHT LAWMAKERS AND 53 LOCAL BUSINESSES, ORGANIZATIONS, AND LEADERS SUPPORTED FEENSTRA’S LETTER.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO