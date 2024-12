BOB ROE HONORED BY BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF SIOUX CITY

A SIOUX CITY ICON WHO WAS A LONGTIME SUPPORTER OF LOCAL YOUTH AND SPORTS WAS HONORED TUESDAY NIGHT AT THE ANNUAL CHRISTMAS AUCTION TO SUPPORT THE SIOUX CITY BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB AT BOB ROE’S POINT AFTER ON TRANSIT AVENUE.

CLUB DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR KEVIN POTTEBAUM ANNOUNCED A SPECIAL HONOR FOR THE LATE BOB ROE TO THOSE ATTENDING THE AUCTION:

POTTEBAUM ALSO PRESENTED A PLAQUE TO ROE FAMILY MEMBERS OF THE POINT AFTER FOR THEIR ONGOING SUPPORT FOLLOWING BOB ROE’S DECADES OF SUPPORTING THE CLUB EXTENDING BACK OVER 40 YEARS:

POTTEBAUM SAYS IT WAS IMPORTANT FOR THE CLUB AND ITS BOARD MEMBERS TO HONOR THEIR LONGTIME FRIEND:

BOB ROE PASSED AWAY IN JANUARY AT THE AGE OF 85.