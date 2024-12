AMES FIRM BUYS ASSETS OF L & L BUILDERS

SIOUX CITY’S L & L BUILDERS HAS BEEN PURCHASED BY STORY CONSTRUCTION, AN AMES BASED, EMPLOYEE-OWNED GENERAL CONTRACTOR, CONSTRUCTION MANAGER AND DESIGN-BUILDER.

STORY CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCED THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE ASSETS OF L & L BUILDERS AND .WILL DO BUSINESS IN THE SIOUX CITY REGION UNDER THE L & L BUILDERS NAME.

STORY CONSTRUCTION HAS REACHED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENTS WITH L & L BUILDERS LEADERSHIP AND WILL RETAIN THE FIRM’S WORKFORCE.

L & L WAS FOUNDED IN SIOUX CITY BY BROTHERS LARRY AND LONNY BOOK IN 1960.

OVER THE YEARS IT EXPANDED ITS PROJECT PORTFOLIO TO INCLUDE NEW COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION AND MAJOR RENOVATIONS IN THE MEDICAL, INDUSTRIAL, GOVERNMENT, RESTAURANTS, AND HISTORIC RESTORATION MARKETS.

JOEL JARMAN, THE CURRENT PRESIDENT OF L & L RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THEY’RE “EXCITED TO SEE THEIR PEOPLE CONTINUE TO THRIVE AND GROW IN THIS NEXT CHAPTER UNDER THE LEADERSHIP AND SUPPORT OF STORY CONSTRUCTION.”