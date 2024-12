PATROL VEHICLE PURSUIT ENDS IN DAKOTA COUNTY

A CLEVELAND, OHIO MAN IS IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA ON MONDAY.

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WERE NOTIFIED AROUND 3:20 P.M. THAT THURSTON COUNTY DEPUTIES WERE IN PURSUIT OF A FORD FOCUS ON HIGHWAY 9 NEAR EMERSON.

AS THE VEHICLE ENTERED DAKOTA COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 35, A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED STOP STICKS TO SLOW THE VEHICLE. TROOPERS THEN TOOK OVER THE PURSUIT.

ONE MILE LATER THE VEHICLE DROVE OFF THE ROADWAY INTO A RAVINE.

THE DRIVER, 50 -YEAR-OLD KERRY MOORE, ATTEMPTED TO FLEE ON FOOT, BUT THAT ENDED WHEN A TROOPER DEPLOYED A TASER.

MOORE WAS MEDICALLY CLEARED AT THE PENDER HOSPITAL AND THEN TURNED OVER TO THE THURSTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FOR CHARGES.

