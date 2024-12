NOEM SETS SOUTH DAKOTA BUDGET GOALS

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM GAVE HER LIKELY FINAL STATE BUDGET ADDRESS TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE TUESDAY.

NOEM, WHO HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY PRESIDENT ELECT DONALD TRUMP TO BECOME THE NATION’S SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY, STARTED BY SAYING THE PAST SIX YEARS HAVE BEEN ONE OF THE GREATEST HONORS OF HER LIFE.

SHE STATED THAT SOUTH DAKOTA’S ECONOMY REMAINS THE STRONGEST OF ANY STATE IN AMERICA, WITH THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN THE COUNTRY, AND THE FASTEST GROWING INCOMES OF ANY STATE.

HER PRIORITIES INCLUDE ADEQUATE FUNDING FOR EDUCATION, HEALTH CARE AND STATE WORKERS:

NOEM SAYS SHE WOULD ALSO LIKE TO SEE THE LEGISLATURE LOWER TAXES FOR RESIDENTS:

SHE ALSO PROPOSED EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS THE STATE WILL NOT BE CUTTING ANY DOLLARS FROM OUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS, AS MANY MIGHT TRY TO ARGUE.

SHE ALSO PROPOSED INVESTING $10 MILLION DOLLARS IN ONE-TIME FUNDS OVER FIVE YEARS TO CREATE SCHOOL SAFETY GRANTS.

NOEM ALSO RECOMMENDED A VARIETY OF HEALTH FUNDING ADDITIONS AND TO PAY CASH TO FINISH CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW MEN’S STATE PRISON.

SHE CONCLUDED BY SAYING SOUTH DAKOTA HAS BEEN HOME ALL HER LIFE, AND ALWAYS WILL BE….THANKING THE PEOPLE FOR GIVING HER THE OPPORTUNITY TO SERVE THEM.