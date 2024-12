NAIA NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY BEGINS WEDNESDAY

THE 24 TEAMS COMPETING IN THE ANNUAL NAIA WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HAVE ARRIVED IN SIOUX CITY AND BEGIN COMPETITION ON WEDNESDAY.

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA SAYS POOL PLAY BEGINS AT 10 A.M. WHEN THE TOP SEEDED NORTHWESTERN RED RAIDERS OF ORANGE CITY TAKE ON 24TH SEEDED WILLIAM CAREY OF MISSISSIPPI:

THE TEAMS WERE PLACED IN EIGHT POOLS OF THREE TEAMS BASED ON THE SEEDING SET BY THE SELECTION COMMITTEE.

WESTRA SAYS THE TEAMS WILL HAVE ALL PRACTICED ON THE EVENTS CENTER COURT AND ELSEWHERE IN TOWN BEFORE THE FIRST TOURNAMENT MATCH:

IT’S THE 17TH-STRAIGHT NAIA WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HELD IN SIOUX CITY

AT THE CONCLUSION OF POOL PLAY ON DECEMBER 6TH, THE TOP TEAM OUT OF EACH POOL WILL ADVANCE TO THE QUARTERFINALS OF THE SINGLE-ELIMINATION BRACKET STARTING DECEMBER 7TH:

BEFORE THE START OF WEDNESDAY’S GAMES, THE STUDENT-ATHLETES ENJOYED A NIGHT OUT FOR MINI GOLF, LASER TAG, ARCADE GAMES AND MORE AT TILT STUDIO IN THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL TUESDAY EVENING.

Photo from NAIA