GRASSLEY MEETS WITH ATTY GENERAL NOMINEE

PAM BONDI, PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP’S NOMINEE FOR U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL, MET ON MONDAY WITH REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA.

GRASSLEY IS THE INCOMING CHAIR OF THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE:

BONDI1 OC…….I DO CHAIRMAN. :09

BONDI IS THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF FLORIDA, AND IS ONE OF OVER TWO DOZEN PEOPLE TRUMP HAS NOMINATED FOR TOP POSITIONS IN HIS ADMINISTRATION:

BONDI2 OC………OUR COUNTRY PROUD. :12

THE LATEST NOMINEE IS KASH PATEL, TO REPLACE FBI DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER WRAY.

WRAY WAS APPOINTED BY TRUMP IN 2017, AND REPLACING HIM WOULD MEAN TRUMP WOULD HAVE TO FORCE HIM TO STEP DOWN.

PATEL IS A FORMER JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROSECUTOR