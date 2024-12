BOYS & GIRLS CLUB AUCTION TO BE HELD AT BOB ROE’S POINT...

THE FIRST OF TWO ANNUAL CHRISTMAS AUCTIONS TO SUPPORT SIOUX CITY’S BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB TAKES PLACE THIS EVENING AT BOB ROE’S POINT AFTER.

THE EVENT BEGINS AT 5:30 P.M. WITH A SOCIAL AND DINNER.

BIDDING ON A VARIETY OF ITEMS BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M.

THE AUCTION RAISES FUNDS FOR THE CLUB’S AFTER SCHOOL AND SUMMER PROGRAMS.

THE POINT AFTER IS LOCATED AT 2320 TRANSIT AVENUE.