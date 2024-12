APPEAL BOARD RULES WOODBURY COUNTY CHAIR VIOLATED IOWA LABOR LAW

THE IOWA EMPLOYMENT APPEAL BOARD HAS RULED THAT MATTHEW UNG, CHAIRMAN OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, VIOLATED IOWA LABOR LAW BY INTERFERING WITH THE RIGHTS OF MEMBERS OF AFSCME COUNCIL 61 LOCAL 3462.

THE RULING COMES FROM A DISPUTE INVOLVING A MEMO OF UNDERSTANDING OFFERED TO CHANGE THE PAY OF ASSISTANT WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEYS WHO WERE WORKING LONG HOURS DUE TO STAFFING SHORTAGES IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE..

THE LOCAL UNION ARGUED THAT UNG’S AUGUST 2024 NEWS RELEASE PROMISED INCREASED WAGES AND BENEFITS IF UNION MEMBERS DISSOLVED THEIR UNION.

THE DECISION BY THE APPEAL BOARD ORDERS UNG TO CEASE AND DESIST FROM FURTHER VIOLATIONS AND REQUIRES THE POSTING OF AN OFFICIAL NOTICE ACKNOWLEDGING HIS CONDUCT.

TODD COPLEY, PRESIDENT OF AFSCME COUNCIL 61 CALLS THE DECISION A RESOUNDING VICTORY FOR EVERY PUBLIC EMPLOYEE IN IOWA, AND IS A REMINDER THAT PUBLIC EMPLOYEES’ RIGHTS ARE PROTECTED UNDER IOWA LAW,

MATTHEW UNG TOLD KSCJ NEWS THAT HE IS NOT GOING TO APPEAL THE DECISION AND THAT “THE PROCESS WAS THE PUNISHMENT.”

UNG SAYS HE IS FORWARDING THE APPEAL BOARD OFFICIAL NOTICE TO THE COUNTY TO HAVE IT POSTED FOR THE REQUIRED 30 DAYS.