SANITATION COMPANY FINED FOR CHILD LABOR VIOLATIONS

A SANITATION COMPANY IS BEING FINED FOR EMPLOYING MINORS TO CLEAN A SIOUX CITY PORK PROCESSING PLANT.

THE U.S. LABOR DEPARTMENT SAYS ELEVEN CHILDREN WORKED OVERNIGHT SHIFTS CLEANING DANGEROUS EQUIPMENT INCLUDING THE SLAUGHTER FLOOR AND POWER BONE AND MEAT CUTTING SAWS AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH PLANT.

THE COMPANY, QVEST SANITATION OF OKLAHOMA HAS BEEN ORDERED TO PAY 175-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN CHILD LABOR FINES.

THEY ARE THE SECOND SANITATION COMPANY FINED THIS YEAR FOR EMPLOYING MINORS AT THE SAME MEAT PROCESSING PLANT.

EARLIER IN THIS YEAR, FAYETTE JANITORIAL SERVICE LLC WAS ORDERED TO PAY OVER $649,300 IN CHILD LABOR CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES.

SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS HAS NOT BEEN ACCUSED OF ANY WRONGDOING IN EITHER OF THE TWO INCIDENTS.