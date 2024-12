GOP GOVERNORS PUSH FOR NEW FARM BILL

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND 16 OTHER REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ARE URGING CONGRESS TO ACT NOW ON THE FARM BILL.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

FARMBILLV OC…SOQ. :33

THE U-S HOUSE AG COMMITTEE APPROVED ITS VERSION OF THE NEXT FARM BILL LAST SPRING. TWO WEEKS AGO, THE DEMOCRAT WHO’S THE CHAIR OF THE SENATE AG COMMITTEE RELEASED A FARM BILL PROPOSAL.

A NEW FARM BILL IS UNLIKELY TO EMERGE BY THE END OF THIS MONTH, BUT CONGRESS MUST VOTE BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR TO EXTEND THE POLICIES OF THE 2018 FARM BILL OR FEDERAL FARM PAYMENT PROGRAMS REVERT TO RULES ESTABLISHED IN 1938 AND 1949.

KSCJ File photo