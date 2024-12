CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER EXPELLING 10 STUDENTS

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET IN A SERIES OF TEN CLOSED SESSIONS ON TUESDAY TO DISCUSS WHETHER TO CONDUCT HEARINGS THAT WOULD RESULT IN TEN STUDENTS BEING EXPELLED FROM CLASSES IN THE DISTRICT.

IN EACH CASE THE SUPERINTENDENT HAS RECOMMENDED EXPULSION OF A STUDENT, IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT A THROUGH J.

AFTER DISCUSSION, THE BOARD WILL THEN RETURN TO OPEN SESSION TO VOTE ON THE SUPERINTENDENT’S RECOMMENDATION TO EXPEL EACH STUDENT.

THE STUDENTS AND THE CIRCUMSTANCES FOR POSSIBLE EXPULSION ARE NOT IDENTIFIED IN THE MEETING AGENDAS.

BACK ON NOVEMBER 18TH, TEN STUDENTS FROM SIOUX CITY’S WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS WERE INVOLVED IN A DISTURBANCE THAT OCCURRED AT WEST HIGH AS SCHOOL ENDED THAT AFTERNOON.

SEVERAL OF THOSE STUDENTS WERE CHARGED WITH RIOTING, A CLASS D FELONY.