AMY SARIG KING – ATTACK OF THE BLACK RECTANGLES

Author: Amy Sarig King

Book: ATTACK OF THE BLACK RECTANGLES

Publishing: Scholastic Press (September 3, 2024)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Award-winning author Amy Sarig King takes on censorship and intolerance in a novel she was born to write.

Attack of the Black Rectangles joins the Scholastic Gold line, which features award-winning and beloved novels. Includes exclusive bonus content!

When Mac first opens his classroom copy of Jane Yolen’s The Devil’s Arithmetic and finds some words blacked out, he thinks it must be a mistake. But then when he and his friends discover what the missing words are, he’s outraged.

Someone in his school is trying to prevent kids from reading the full story.

But who?

Even though his unreliable dad tells him to not get so emotional about a book (or anything else), Mac has been raised by his mom and grandad to call out things that are wrong. He and his friends head to the principal’s office to protest the censorship… but her response doesn’t take them seriously.

So many adults want Mac to keep his words to himself.

Mac’s about to see the power of letting them out.

In Attack of the Black Rectangles, acclaimed author Amy Sarig King shows all the ways truth can be hard… but still worth fighting for.