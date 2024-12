WORK RELEASE ESCAPEE BACK IN CUSTODY

A WORK RELEASE INMATE WHO FAILED TO REPORT BACK TO HIS RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT FACILITY AS REQUIRED LAST WEDNESDAY IS BACK IN CUSTODY.

34-YEAR-OLD SHAWN JUAN BROWN WAS BOOKED BACK INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL AROUND 4:35 SATURDAY MORNING.

BROWN WAS BOOKED ON THE ARREST WARRANT, PLUS CHARGED WITH PROVIDING FALSE IDENTIFICATION AND FIRST OFFENSE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

HE HAD BEEN PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF ROBBERY 2ND DEGREE IN WOODBURY COUNTY AND HAD BEEN ADMITTED TO THE WORK RELEASE FACILITY BACK ON SEPTEMBER 25TH.