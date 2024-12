SIOUX CITY READIES FOR NAIA WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

THE 45TH ANNUAL NAIA WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT BEGINS THIS WEEK IN SIOUX CITY AT THE DOWNTOWN EVENTS CENTER.

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR MIKE SKAGGS SAYS IT’S BEEN A HECTIC SEVERAL DAYS LEADING UP TO WEDNESDAY’S FIRST MATCHES:

VB4 OC……OLYMPICS CLINIC. :22

THAT’S WHEN PARTICIPATING TEAMS SPEND TIME WITH AREA SPECIAL OLYMPIANS IN SOME FUN ACTIVITIES:

VB5 OC……SPONSOR FOR THAT. :13

SIOUX CITY HAS HOSTED THE NAIA’S TWO TOP WOMEN’S TOURNAMENTS FOR SEVERAL YEARS NOW, AND SKAGGS AND CO-DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA HAVE OVERSEEN THEM:

VB6 OC…… AND I DIDN’T. :11

A LOT OF LOCAL SPONSORS SUPPORT THE TOURNAMENT, AND SKAGGS SAYS SOME LONG TERM RELATIONSHIPS HAVE DEVELOPED FROM THAT:

VB7 OC……COACH’S WEDDINGS. :22

THE MATCHES BEGIN AT 10 A.M. ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4TH AT THE EVENTS CENTER.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE EVENTS CENTER AND ONLINE AT TYSONCENTER DOT COM.

File photo