SALVATION ARMY & RIDDLES OFFER BLING FOR BELL RINGING HELP

THE SIOUXLAND SALVATION ARMY’S ANNUAL RED KETTLE BELL RINGING CAMPAIGN IS UNDERWAY AT SEVERAL LOCAL LOCATIONS.

CAPTAIN TERI ELLISON OF THE SALVATION ARMY SAYS THEY ARE LOOKING FOR A FEW MORE BELL RINGERS TO HELP IN THE EFFORT, AND RIDDLE’S JEWELRY STORE AT THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL IS AGAIN PROVIDING SOME INCENTIVES FOR THOSE WHO RING BELLS:

ELLISON SAYS THE NAMES OF 12 BELL RINGERS WILL BE DRAWN, AND EACH WINNER RECEIVES A PIECES OF FINE JEWELRY FROM RIDDLE’S.

SHE IS HOPING MORE PEOPLE WILL SIGN UP TO RING BELLS TO RAISE FUNDS FOR THE SALVATION ARMY’S LOCAL CHRISTMAS EFFORTS:

VOLUNTEERS MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AND THEIR SHIFT MUST BE FULFILLED.

EMPLOYEES OF THE SALVATION ARMY AND RIDDLE’S JEWELRY ARE NOT ELIGIBLE.

CAPTAIN ELLISON HOPES TO HAVE SOME LOCAL GROUPS STEP FORWARD TO HELP:

SHE SAYS PROSPECTIVE VOLUNTEERS CAN CHOOSE TO RING FOR PRACTICALLY WHATEVER STRETCH OF TIME THEY WISH, STARTING WITH A SINGLE TWO-HOUR VOLUNTEER SHIFT.

THE SIOUXLAND SALVATION ARMY’S 2024 RED KETTLE CAMPAIGN HAS A FUNDRAISING GOAL OF $107,000, AND ALL DONATIONS STAY LOCAL.

KETTLES WILL REMAIN DEPLOYED AROUND SIOUX CITY UNTIL DECEMBER 24TH.

ONCE AGAIN ANYONE WISHING TO HELP CAN SIGN UP ONLINE AT REGISTER TO RING DOT COM TO VOLUNTEER FOR A LOCATION AND SHIFT TIME.