1ST SNOW OF THE SEASON RESULTS IN 33 ACCIDENTS

SIOUX CITY RECEIVED THE FIRST MEASURABLE SNOWFALL OF THE SEASON ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON, AND WHILE IT WASN’T A LOT, IT MADE AN IMPACT ON TRAVEL.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RESPONDED TO 19 ACCIDENTS BETWEEN 1PM AND 4PM DUE TO ICY ROAD CONDITIONS.

BY THE END OF THE DAY, A TOTAL OF 33 ACCIDENTS WERE REPORTED, INCLUDING TWO WITH AN INJURY.

CITY CREWS CAME OUT AND SPREAD SAND ON STREETS TO HELP WITH THE SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS.

FOR THE MOST PART THE CITY ONLY RECEIVED A DUSTING OF SNOW, WITH LESS THAN A HALF INCH ACCUMULATING.

A HALF INCH OR SO OF MORE SNOW IS EXPECTED SUNDAY AFTERNOON.