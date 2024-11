SHOP SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

FOLLOWING THANKSGIVING, THE BIG HOLIDAY SHOPPING WEEKEND GETS UNDERWAY WITH BLACK FRIDAY AND SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY.

TRACIE TUTTLE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS INVITES THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY TO SUPPORT THE MANY LOCAL, INDEPENDENTLY OWNED BUSINESSES THIS SEASON;

THERE ARE GREAT SMALL BUSINESSES ALL OVER OUR METRO AREA.

TUTTLE SAYS DOWNTOWN BUSINESSES ARE TEAMING UP WITH SOME SPECIAL PROMOTIONS:

THAT INCLUDES WINNING A GIFT BASKET VALUED AT FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS:

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY IS DESIGNED AS A COUNTERPART TO BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY, AND IS NOW IN ITS 15TH YEAR.