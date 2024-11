SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WORK RELEASE INMATE WHO FAILED TO REPORT BACK TO HIS RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT FACILITY AS REQUIRED ON WEDNESDAY.

34-YEAR-OLD SHAWN JUAN BROWN WAS CONVICTED OF ROBBERY 2ND DEGREE IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

HE IS DESCRIBED AS A 5 FOOT, 4 INCH, 186-POUND BLACK MALE WHO WAS ADMITTED TO THE WORK RELEASE FACILITY BACK ON SEPTEMBER 25TH.

PERSONS WITH INFORMATION ON BROWN’S WHEREABOUTS SHOULD CONTACT LOCAL POLICE OR CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS..