REYNOLDS PARDONS TWO TURKEYS FOR THANKSGIVING

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS PARDONED TWO TURKEYS FROM A FARM IN MANSON NAMED CAITLIN AND CLARK.

THE TURKEYS STROLLED QUIETLY ON THE GRASS AT THE TERRACE HILL GOVERNOR’S MANSION AS THE GOVERNOR READ THE PROCLAMATION.

TURKEYS8 OC…….DO IT ON” :15

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS THE FIRST RECOGNITION OF TURKEY PRODUCERS CAME FROM THEN GOVERNOR ROBERT RAY BACK IN 1976.

TURKEYS9 OC……….UNTIL 1989″ :11

THE TWO BIRDS CAME FROM GOLDEN PRAIRIE TURKEYS FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW. THE FARM IS OWNED BY BRAD AND KELLY MOLINE.

BRAD IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE IOWA TURKEY PRODUCERS AND HIS DAUGHTER AVA WAS ON HAND TO HELP WITH THE BIRDS.

TURKEYS10 OC……….THE TURKEYS” :07

AVA WANTS TO BECOME A VETERINARIAN, AND IS AN IOWA STATE FAN, BUT SHE IS OKAY WITH NAMING THE BIRDS AFTER THE HAWKEYE GREAT.

TURKEYS11 OC………JUST FITTING” :11

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS SHE BOUGHT A 23-POUND TURKEY FROM THE FARM THAT SHE WILL COOK FOR HER FAMILY ALONG WITH A HAM AND ALL THE SIDES FOR THANKSGIVING.

Radio Iowa