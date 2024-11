SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS TAKING STEPS TO PREVENT FUTURE CRIMES INVOLVING STATE EMPLOYEES.

THE SECOND-TERM REPUBLICAN SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER REQUIRING TRAININGS ON THINGS LIKE PUBLIC TRUST AND CONFLICTS OF INTEREST.

THERE’S ALSO A LEGISLATIVE PACKAGE IN THE WORKS FOR THE UPCOMING LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

THE SWEEPING CHANGES COME AFTER SEVERAL THEFT INVESTIGATIONS THIS PAST YEAR AMONG BOTH CURRENT AND FORMER EMPLOYEES.

File photo