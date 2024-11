ERNST HOPES TO HELP CUT A TRILLION DOLLARS FROM BUDGET

SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS SHE’S LED A “SQUEAL TEAM” OF STAFF WHO’VE COME UP WITH IDEAS THAT WOULD CHOP AT LEAST ONE TRILLION DOLLARS OUT OF THE FEDERAL BUDGET.

SHE’S PRESENTED THE LIST TO THE BUSINESSMEN PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP HAS ASKED TO LEAD HIS DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY OR DOGE (DOHJ).

ERNST RECENTLY WENT TO FLORIDA AND MET WITH DOGE CO-LEADER VIVEK RAMASWAMY.

DOGE OC……..ABOUT OUR CONTRIBUTIONS.” :21

ERNST SAYS ONE OF HER MOST IMPORTANT RECOMMENDATIONS RELATES TO UNUSED FEDERAL OFFICE SPACE AND FEDERAL EMPLOYEES WHO ARE WORKING FROM HOME.

DOGE1 OC…….OR VACANT SPACE.” :16

ERNST SAYS IT COSTS NEARLY 16 BILLION DOLLARS A YEAR TO LEASE, MAINTAIN AND PAY THE UTILITY BILLS FOR FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OFFICE SPACE. ERNST’S BUDGET CUTTING LIST ALSO CALLS FOR COLLECTING MILLIONS OF UNPAID TAXES FROM INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE EMPLOYEES AND CONTRACTORS.

DOGE2 OC….EXIST OUT THERE.” :08

BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SET ASIDE TO DEAL WITH COVID HAVEN’T BEEN SPENT AND ERNST SAYS IT IS NO LONGER NEEDED FOR THAT PURPOSE:

DOGE3 OC……..TO SCRATCH IT.” :22

ONE OF THE MONEY SAVING IDEAS ON ERNST’S LIST CALLS FOR CHANGING THE COMPOSITION OF TWO COINS.

ACCORDING TO ERNST, IT COSTS THE GOVERNMENT THREE CENTS TO PRODUCE EACH PENNY AND OVER 11 CENTS TO PRODUCE EACH NICKEL.

ERNST IS THE CO-CHAIR OF A NEW GROUP OF SENATE REPUBLICANS WHO CALL THEMSELVES THE DOGE CAUCUS.

Radio Iowa