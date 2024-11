TOW TO GO AVAILABLE FOR IMPAIRED HOLIDAY DRIVERS

TRIPLE A WILL AGAIN OFFER THEIR “TOW TO GO” SERVICE THIS THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY WEEKEND.

TRIPLE A WILL OFFER THE FREE SERVICE TO DRIVERS WHO MAY HAD HAD TOO MUCH ALCOHOL TO DRINK BEGINNING WEDNESDAY TO REDUCE IMPAIRED DRIVING DURING THE HOLIDAY.

THE SERVICE WILL BE OFFERED IN IOWA AND NEBRASKA AS A LAST RESORT WAY HOME FOR PEOPLE WITH NO DESIGNATED DRIVER OR OTHER OPTION.

TOW TO GO WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 6 P.M. WEDNESDAY THROUGH 6 A.M. NEXT MONDAY.

THE RIDES ARE FREE TO A DESTINATION WITHIN A 10-MILE RADIUS OF WHERE THEY’RE BEING PICKED UP.

YOU CAN CALL 855-2-TOW-2-GO OR 855-286-9246.

Image courtesy AAA