THE CITY OF HAWARDEN, IOWA HAS RECEIVED A $140,000 GRANT THROUGH THE RURAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT GRANTS PROGRAM TO EXPAND A REVOLVING LOAN FUND.

THE PROJECT WILL FINANCE LOCAL SMALL AND EMERGING BUSINESSES THROUGH THE REVOLVING LOAN FUND.

THIS PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO CREATE 14 NEW JOBS AND PROMOTE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN THE RURAL SIOUX COUNTY COMMUNITY OF AROUND 2700 RESIDENTS.

graphic from Hawarden website