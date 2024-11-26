Coyotes & Jackrabbits Earn 1st Round FB Playoff Bye

The third-seeded Jackrabbits and the fourth-seeded Coyotes are thankful to both get a first-round bye in the NCAA FCS football playoffs this weekend.

SDSU and USD players and coaches get to rest and reset ahead of hosting second-round games on Saturday, December 7th.

The two-time defending national champion Jackrabbits host the winner of Saturday’s game between 14th-seed Montana State and Tennessee State.

The Yotes host the winner of number-13 seed Tarleton State and Drake.

Both South Dakota football programs rolled into the postseason with wins to cap off distinguished regular seasons.

SDSU and USD are on opposite sides of the bracket and could face each other in the January 8th championship game.