VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY STOREFRONT

VOTING IS NOW UNDERWAY FOR THE DOWNTOWN PARTNERS HOLIDAY STOREFRONT DECORATING COMPETITION.

TRACIE TUTTLE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS SINCE 2016, DOWNTOWN BUSINESSES AND SIOUXLAND NONPROFITS HAVE HELPED SIOUX CITY GET INTO THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT BY DECORATING THE STOREFRONT WINDOWS ON OUR STREETS:

THE VOTING CONTINUES THROUGH MONDAY, DECEMBER 23RD.

A MAP OF ALL PARTICIPATING STOREFRONTS AND A BALLOT TO VOTE IS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT DOWNTOWNSIOUXCITY.COM AND ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

THE WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31ST.