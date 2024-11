THANKSGIVING DINNER COSTS STILL IMPACTED BY INFLATION

THE COST OF YOUR THANKSGIVING DINNER HAS DROPPED AGAIN THIS YEAR, BUT IS STILL IMPACTED BY INFLATION.

IOWA FARM BUREAU’S ECONOMICS AND RESEARCH MANAGER CHRISTOPHER PUDENZ SAYS THE OVERALL COST IS DOWN CONSIDERABLY.

HE SAYS THE TURKEY ACCOUNTS FOR 44 PERCENT OF THE COSTS OF THE 11 ITEMS, AND THE 16 POUND BIRD THIS YEAR DROPPED IN COST BY SIX PERCENT:

PUDENZ SAYS THE COST OF THE THANKSGIVING MEAL IS STILL WELL ABOVE THE PRE-PANDEMIC LEVEL:

HE SAYS SOME OF THE ISSUES RAISED IN THE RECENT ELECTION HOLD TRUE FOR THE THANKSGIVING DINNER.

PUDENZ SAYS ONE THING TO NOTE IS FARMERS ARE NOT SEEING MUCH OF THE INCREASED COST OF FEED.

HE SAYS THE INCREASE COSTS CAME AFTER THE FOOD LEFT THE FARM.

THE OTHER FOOD ITEMS IN THE SURVEY WERE FROZEN PIE CRUSTS, PUMPKIN PIE MIX, WHIPPING CREAM, DINNER ROLLS, FRESH CRANBERRIES, WHOLE MILK, FROZEN PEAS, SWEET POTATOES, AND STUFFING.