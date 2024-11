SUSPECT CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY IN THE OCTOBER 3RD ROBBERY OF A LOCAL CLOTHING STORE.

23-YEAR-OLD LONNIE WOODHULL AND ANOTHER MALE ALLEGEDLY WENT TO THE URBAN CASUAL STORE LOCATED AT 3241 GORDON DRIVE AND TOOK A BUNCH OF CLOTHES AND RAN OUT OF THE STORE WITHOUT PAYING FOR THEM.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY THE STORE OWNER CHASED WOODHULL OUT OF THE STORE INTO THE PARKING LOT, WHERE THE DEFENDANT ALLEGEDLY PULLED OUT A GUN AND POINTED IT THE STORE OWNER AND TOLD HIM TO STOP OTHERWISE HE WOULD SHOOT HIM.

THE DEFENDANT GOT INTO A VEHICLE AND DROVE AWAY WITH THE MERCHANDISE BUT THE OWNER WAS ABLE TO TAKE A PICTURE OF AND GET INFORMATION REGARDING THE VEHICLE.

WOODHULL IS BEING HELD ON $25,000 BOND AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.