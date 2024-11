REYNOLDS MAY ASK FOR K-12 CELL PHONE BAN

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS PLANS TO ASK THE IOWA LEGISLATURE TO BAN CELLPHONES FROM CLASSROOMS IN IOWA’S K-THROUGH-12 SCHOOLS.

A SPOKESMAN FOR THE GOVERNOR SAYS PERSONAL ELECTRONIC DEVICES ARE A DISTRACTION AND REYNOLDS BELIEVES IOWA KIDS SHOULD HAVE THE FREEDOM TO FOCUS AND BE FULLY ENGAGED IN THEIR EDUCATION.

SOME IOWA SCHOOLS HAVE IMPLEMENTED CELL PHONE RESTRICTIONS FOR THE CURRENT ACADEMIC YEAR.

ADVOCATES SAY IT HELPS STUDENTS BE MORE ENGAGED IN THE CLASSROOM.

ACCORDING TO A NON-PROFIT GROUP THAT MONITORS SOCIAL MEDIA USE, HALF OF KIDS BETWEEN THE AGES OF 11 AND 17 GET NEARLY 240 MESSAGES OR NOTIFICATIONS ON THEIR CELL PHONES ON A TYPICAL DAY — AND 25 PERCENT OF THOSE MESSAGES ARE RECEIVED DURING THE SCHOOL DAY.

Radio Iowa