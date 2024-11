THE BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED ON NOVEMBER 21 FOR THE CITY OF HARLAN IN SHELBY COUNTY HAS BEEN LIFTED.

THE ADVISORY WAS ISSUED FOLLOWING A WATER MAIN BREAK, RESULTING IN PRESSURE LOSS WHICH DRAINED THE CITY WATER TOWERS.

REPAIRS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED, AND THE AFFECTED AREA HAS BEEN DISINFECTED AND FLUSHED. WATER SAMPLES HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR BACTERIA.

THE WATER IS SAFE TO DRINK AND USE.