GREENVILLE PHARMACY FACING STATE BOARD SANCTIONS

THE IOWA BOARD OF PHARMACY HAS A NOTICE OF HEARING, STATEMENT OF CHARGES, AND EMERGENCY ADJUDICATIVE ORDER AGAINST GREENVILLE PHARMACY OF SIOUX CITY.

THE SEVEN CHARGES INCLUDE PROFESSIONAL INCOMPETENCY, WILLFUL OR REPEATED MALPRACTICE, WILLFUL OR GROSS NEGLIGENCE, FAILING TO CREATE AND MAINTAIN COMPLETE AND ACCURATE RECORDS, DISPENSING, OR CONTRIBUTING TO THE DISPENSING OF, AN INCORRECT PRESCRIPTION, WHICH INCLUDES, BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO, THE INCORRECT DRUG, THE INCORRECT STRENGTH, THE INCORRECT PATIENT OR PRESCRIBER, OR THE INCORRECT OR INCOMPLETE DIRECTIONS.

THE BOARD FINDS THE PHARMACY HAS REPEATEDLY DISPENSED INCORRECT PRESCRIPTIONS, INCLUDING INCIDENTS IN OCTOBER 2023, MAY 2024, AND AUGUST 2024; AND FAILED TO IMPROVE THEIR DISPENSING PROTOCOL TO ENSURE PREVENTION OF MEDICATION ERRORS AS DIRECTED BY ITS PROBATIONARY ORDER OF MARCH 2024.

THE STATE PHARMACY BOARD RULING STATES THAT GREENVILLE PHARMACY IS AN IMMEDIATE DANGER TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH, SAFETY AND WELFARE, AND THEIR IOWA PHARMACY LICENSE SHALL BE INDEFINITELY SUSPENDED NOVEMBER 27TH.

A TEMPORARY COURT INJUNCTION WAS FILED TO ALLOW THE PHARMACY TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE PAST THIS WEDNESDAY.

A CONTESTED CASE HEARING SHALL BE HELD ON DECEMBER 2ND BEFORE THE BOARD IN THEIR CONFERENCE ROOM IN DES MOINES.