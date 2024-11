PUBLIC INPUT WANTED FOR CITY AIRPORT MASTER PLAN UPDATE

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY IS CURRENTLY UPDATING THE AIRPORT MASTER PLAN FOR SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT AND PUBLIC INPUT IS BEING REQUESTED.

THE SECOND AND FINAL OPEN HOUSE WORKSHOP WILL TAKE PLACE ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5TH, FROM 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. AT THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT, TERMINAL BUILDING FIRST FLOOR COMMON AREA.

THOSE ATTENDING MAY PARK IN THE TERMINAL PARKING LOT WHERE PARKING WILL BE VALIDATED AT THE EVENT.

THE CURRENT AIRPORT MASTER PLAN, LAST UPDATED IN 2001, IS BEING REVIEWED AND UPDATED TO ACCOMMODATE FUTURE AVIATION GROWTH.

THE INFORMAL WORKSHOP EVENT ALLOWS YOU TO MOVE FREELY AROUND EXHIBIT STATIONS, WITH NO FORMAL PRESENTATION.

EXHIBITS WILL COVER A WIDE RANGE OF TOPICS, INCLUDING THE AVIATION DEMAND FORECAST, FUTURE TRENDS AND AIR TRAFFIC PROJECTIONS.