SMOKING SLOWLY IS DECLINING IN IOWA

IT DOESN’T GET THE PUBLICITY THAT IT USED TO, BUT TODAY (THURSDAY) IS THE ANNUAL GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT.

MOST IOWANS WHO SMOKE WANT TO QUIT, ACCORDING TO TOBACCO CESSATION SPECIALIST ANDY LINK OF THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY.

HE SAYS QUITTING COLD TURKEY IS HARD, AS IS GIVING UP CIGARETTES FOR A FULL DAY, SO HE SUGGESTS STARTING OUT SMALL BY JUST DELAYING YOUR SMOKE BREAK.

SMOKEOUT1 OC……..CHANGING A HABIT. :09

THE MAJORITY OF IOWANS DON’T SMOKE AND LINK HAS SOME ADVICE FOR NON-SMOKERS WHO’D LIKE TO ENCOURAGE THEIR SMOKING FRIENDS TO KICK THE HABIT.

SMOKEOUT2 OC……….CAN I HELP YOU. :10

LINK SAYS THE NUMBER OF SMOKERS IN IOWA IS FALLING, BUT VERY SLOWLY.

SMOKEOUT3 OC…….. “SEEN IN IOWA” :12

ESTIMATES SHOW 27-HUNDRED IOWANS WILL BE DIAGNOSED WITH LUNG CANCER THIS YEAR, WHILE 14-HUNDRED OF THOSE CASES WILL RESULT IN DEATH.

FOR NEARLY 50 YEARS, THE SMOKEOUT HAS FOCUSED ON HELPING PEOPLE TO QUIT SMOKING, AND LINK SAYS THE DAY ALSO APPLIES TO PEOPLE WHO VAPE.

SMOKEOUT4 OC……..EQUAL TO TOBACCO SMOKE” :15

FOR LOCAL RESOURCES TO HELP YOU QUIT. CALL THE TOLL-FREE QUITLINE: 800-QUIT-NOW.

Radio Iowa contributed