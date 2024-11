NEW FARM BILL REMAINS DOUBTFUL FOR 2024 CONGRESS

WORK ON A NEW U.S. FARM BILL HAS RESUMED IN WASHINGTON.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA BLAMES DEMOCRATS FOR THE TIMING OF A LAST-MINUTE BILL THAT WAS INTRODUCED MONDAY.

FARMBILL10 OC…A BILL TEXT. :18

DEMOCRATIC SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER OF NEW YORK WOULD NOT BRING A FARM BILL TO THE FLOOR THIS YEAR FOR CONSIDERATION AND GRASSLEY SAYS THERE’S NO CHANCE A FARM BILL WILL BE PASSED BEFORE THE SENATE SESSION ENDS THIS YEAR.

NEW SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA SAID LAST WEEK HE IS HOPEFUL THAT A FARM BILL COULD BE PASSED BEFORE HE TAKES OVER IN JANUARY, BUT DOESN’T EXPECT THAT:

FARMBILL11 OC……AND RANCHERS NEED. :11

IOWA PORK PRODUCERS SAY THEY’RE NOT HAPPY WITH THE PROPOSED FARM BILL BECAUSE IT DOESN’T ADDRESS CALIFORNIA’S PROPOSITION 12 WHICH RESTRICTS THE SALE OF PRODUCTS FROM ANIMALS RAISED IN SPECIFIC CONFINEMENT SYSTEMS.

ALSO AT ODDS BETWEEN THE SENATE FARM BILL AND THE HOUSE BILL IS FUNDING FOR FOOD STAMPS AND THE SAFETY NET FOR FARMERS.