MARCH TO HONOR LOST CHILDREN PRESENTATION TO TAKE PLACE AT MUSEUM

SIOUX CITY’S HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION WILL SPONSOR A PRESENTATION BY SUN ROSE IRON SHELL THIS EVENING AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

IRON SHELL WILL DISCUSS THE HISTORY OF THE ANNUAL MEMORIAL MARCH TO HONOR OUR LOST CHILDREN AT 6 P.M.

THE ANNUAL MEMORIAL MARCH WAS FOUNDED IN 2002 BY SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY MEMBERS JUDY YELLOWBANK AND FRANK LAMERE TO HONOR NATIVE AMERICAN CHILDREN LOST TO THE FOSTER CARE SYSTEM AND BUILD BRIDGES IN THE LOCAL COMMUNITY.

THE EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND WILL ALSO BE CARRIED ON FACEBOOK LIVE.

https://www.facebook.com/share/1B2WoFkZ63/

A LIGHT MEAL WILL BE SERVED.

CALL THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION AT 712-279-6985 FOR MORE INFORMATION.