FATAL ACCIDENT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

ONE PERSON HAS DIED AFTER A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT OF A POSSIBLE FIELD FIRE AROUND 7:20 P.M. IN THE AREA OF 160TH ST AND IMPALA AVENUE.

UPON ARRIVAL AUTHORITIES FOUND A PICK-UP TRUCK FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES.

A SUBJECT WAS DISCOVERED DECEASED IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT.

THE CRASH INVESTIGATION SHOWED THAT THE DRIVER OF THE PICK-UP TRUCK LEFT THE ROAD AND TRAVELED FOR SOME DISTANCE IN THE DITCH BEFORE GETTING STUCK ON THE ROADWAY EMBANKMENT.

THE VEHICLE THEN STARTED ON FIRE AND FOR UNKNOWN REASONS THE DRIVER DID NOT ESCAPE.

THE VEHICLE FIRE RESULTED IN A TOTAL LOSS.

THE DECEASED DRIVER WAS THE ONLY OCCUPANT.

THE BODY HAS BEEN SENT TO THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE IN ANKENY.

THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.