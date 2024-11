DOWNTOWN GEARS UP FOR HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY IS GEARING UP FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH A HOST OF EVENTS SCHEDULED BEGINNING NEXT MONDAY.

ELIZABETH STEWART OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS THE ANNUAL LIGHTED PARADE WILL KICK THINGS OFF AT 6:15 P.M.

DTXMAS1 OC………CHRISTMAS TREE. :10

ACROSS FROM THE PUBLIC MUSEUM IN THE HOCHUNK CENTER, RAGEN COTE SAYS THE 31ST ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF TREES WILL BE ON DISPLAY THROUGH EARLY DECEMBER WHEN THEY WILL BE AUCTIONED OFF BY BRUCE BROCK:

DTXMAS2 OC…… FOR LOCAL NON-PROFITS. :16

THERE WILL ALSO BE LOCAL ENTERTAINMENT IN THE HOCHUNK CENTER THROUGH THE EVENING, AND KAYLA KELLEN SAYS THE REMAX CENTER IN THE FORMER RIVIERA THEATER WILL ALSO HAVE ENTERTAINMENT AT THEIR OPEN HOUSE:

DTXMAS3 OC…….SOME OTHER TREATS. ;18

REMAX WILL ALSO HAND OUT AROUND 200 STOCKING HATS FOR THOSE ATTENDING THE HOLIDAY LIGHTED PARADE ON MONDAY.

File photo