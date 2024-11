TOTAL MOTORS CONTRIBUTES TO FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER

TOTAL MOTORS HAS FOR THE EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR CONTRIBUTED TO THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER.

THIS YEAR’S CONTRIBUTION OF $12,300 BRINGS THEIR TOTAL AMOUNT OF LOCAL DONATIONS TO OVER $102,000,

THROUGHOUT OCTOBER, TOTAL MOTORS COMMITTED TO DONATE $100 OF EACH VEHICLE SOLD TO A LOCAL INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE FOUGHT OR ARE CURRENTLY FIGHTING BREAST CANCER.

THEY DONATE A PORTION OF THE FUNDS TO LOCAL MEDICAL INSTITUTIONS THAT HELP PROVIDE TREATMENTS, SCREENINGS, AND SUPPORT TO THOSE INDIVIDUALS.

THIS YEAR’S RECIPIENTS WERE LIZ NESSMAN OF SIOUX CITY, KELLI RHINER OF NEWELL AND MELISSA COOLEY-FLEIDER OF SIOUX CITY.

INSTITUTIONS THAT RECEIVED DONATIONS WERE FLOYD VALLEY HEALTHCARE IN LE MARS, SANFORD SHELDON MEDICAL CENTER AND THE CHEROKEE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER LOCATED IN HOLSTEIN.