SOUTH DAKOTA REPORTS MAJOR SURGE IN WHOOPING COUGH CASES

SOUTH DAKOTA IS BATTLING A MAJOR SURGE IN WHOOPING COUGH CASES THIS YEAR. THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS 170 CASES HAVE BEEN REPORTED SO FAR.

THAT’S A SPIKE OF MORE THAN 400 PERCENT COMPARED TO THE AVERAGE NUMBER OF CASES OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE ALERTING FOLKS TO BE AWARE OF THE SYMPTOMS FROM WHOOPING COUGH, ALSO KNOWN AS PERTUSSIS.

IT’S A HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS RESPIRATORY INFECTION CAUSED BY BACTERIA, SPREAD THROUGH COUGHING AND SNEEZING.

THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTS NEARLY 90 PERCENT OF THOSE INFECTED THIS YEAR ARE UNDER THE AGE OF 24.

HEALTH EXPERTS SAY GETTING VACCINATED IS THE BEST WAY TO STAY PROTECTED, ESPECIALLY OVER THE INCOMING RESPIRATORY DISEASE SEASON.