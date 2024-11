NEW PHONE SCAM USES REAL NAME OF WOODBURY’S CHIEF DEPUTY

SOMEONE IMPERSONATING THE CHIEF DEPUTY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE IS MAKING PHONE CALLS TRYING TO DECEIVE THE PUBLIC.

THE SCAMMER SAYS HE IS TONY WINGERT WITH THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND TELLS THE INTENDED VICTIM THAT THEY MISSED A COURT SUMMONS OR DIDN’T PAY A TICKET.

THE CALLER THEN SAYS THAT PERSON MUST SEND MONEY OR GIFT CARDS RIGHT AWAY OR A WARRANT WILL BE ISSUED FOR THEIR ARREST.

THE REAL CHIEF DEPUTY TONY WINGERT SAYS NOBODY WITH THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT MAKES CALLS OR HANDLES BUSINESS IN THAT WAY:

TONY1 OC………TRYING TO STOP THAT. :14

WINGERT SAYS THEIR DEPUTIES DEAL WITH PEOPLE IN PERSON, FACE TO FACE, AND NEVER ASK FOR MONEY:

TONY2 OC…IT’S A SCAM. :14

WINGERT SAYS HE WOULD LIKE TO MEET THE SCAMMER IMPERSONATING HIM, BUT SAYS IT’S PROBABLY SOMEONE OVERSEAS.

ANYONE RECEIVING SUCH A CALL SHOULD HANG UP AND NOTIFY THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT. NEVER SEND MONEY, GIFT CARDS, OR ANY OTHER FORMS OF CURRENCY TO THESE SCAMMERS.