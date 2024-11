MATT WHITAKER NOMINATED TO BE U.S. NATO AMBASSADOR

PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP HAS CHOSEN FORMER ACTING U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL MATTHEW WHITAKER OF IOWA TO BE THE UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO THE NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANIZATION KNOWN AS NATO.

TRUMP CALLS WHITAKER A STRONG WARRIOR AND LOYAL PATRIOT, WHO WILL ENSURE THE UNITED STATES’ INTERESTS ARE ADVANCED AND DEFENDED.

HE SAYS WHITAKER WILL STRENGTHEN RELATIONSHIPS WITH OUR NATO ALLIES, AND STAND FIRM IN THE FACE OF THREATS TO PEACE AND STABILITY.

WHITAKER PREVIOUSLY ALSO SERVED AS THE U.S. ATTORNEY FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF IOWA, AND IS A GRADUATE OF THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA, WHERE HE PLAYED FOOTBALL, AND RECEIVED THE BIG TEN MEDAL OF HONOR.

KSCJ contributed file photo