AIR MUSEUM RECEIVES PAINTING OF HUEY HELICOPTER IN ACTION

SIOUX CITY’S MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION RECEIVED A SPECIAL GIFT AND PRESENTATION WEDNESDAY FROM A PILOT WHO FLEW THE HUEY HELICOPTER ON DISPLAY AT THE MUSEUM DURING THE VIETNAM WAR.

MUSEUM DIRECTOR KEVIN BLOSCH SAYS HE RECEIVED A CALL FROM HELICOPTER CAPTAIN BAIN BLACK OF NORTH CAROLINA A FEW WEEKS AGO:

BLACK WHO RETIRED FROM THE MILITARY AS A MAJOR AFTER 21 YEARS OF SERVICE, TALKED ABOUT PILOTING THE HUEY IROQUOIS HELICOPTER THAT BECAME THE WORKHORSE OF THE U.S. ARMY AND THE 281ST AVIATION BATTALION THAT BLACK FLEW FOR.

ONE DAY BLACK AND HIS CREW WERE FLYING NEAR THE LAOS-CAMBODIA BORDER WHEN THEY TOOK ON GROUND FIRE:

BLACK DESCRIBED THE INCIDENT TO AN ARTIST, WHO CREATED AN OIL PAINTING OF THE HUEY FIRING ROCKETS AT THE BRIDGE AND BOAT.

NOW YEARS LATER, BLACK AND HIS WIFE DECIDED TO DONATE THE PAINTING TO THE MUSEUM THAT DISPLAYS HIS HELICOPTER FROM THAT MISSION.

BLOCH WAS THRILLED TO ACCEPT IT AND HEAR THE STORIES ABOUT IT:

YOU MAY SEE THE HELICOPTER AND THE PAINTING AT THE AIR MUSEUM LOCATED AT 2600 EXPEDITION COURT NEAR THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.